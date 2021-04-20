A VA Police Officer Who Gave Money and Encouragement to Kyle Rittenhouse Has Been Fired

On Tuesday, George Floyd received justice as Derek Chauvin was found guilty of his murder. The next major trial this year will be that of Kyle Rittenhouse. The teenager traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin armed with an AR-15 and shot 2 police brutality protesters.

Rittenhouse became a sort of celebrity in the right-wing media world. T-shirts were made and money was raised for his defense. Ann Coulter said that she would like to vote for him for President.

A recent hack into a Christian crowdfunding site revealed some of the people who had given money to Rittenhouse. Among them was Lt. William K. Kelly III. Kelly not only gave money, but also words of encouragement.

“God bless,” wrote the executive officer in Norfolk police’s internal affairs unit. “Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong. Every rank and file police officer supports you. Don’t be discouraged by actions of the political class of law enforcement leadership.”

Kelly has now been fired not for the donation, but for the comments attached to it. City Manager Chip Filer called the words “egregious.” He continued, “Those comments violated departmental policies and erode the trust between the Norfolk Police Department and those they are sworn to serve.”

While most Fox anchors were willing to defend Chauvin until the trial started, it will be a different situation with Rittenhouse. At one point last year, Tucker Carlson claimed Rittenhouse stepped in because the police wouldn’t.