Biden Delivers The Perfect Message To America After The Floyd Verdict

President Biden showed America the way forward to confront system racism after the George Floyd verdict.

Clip of President Biden:

This is a time for this country to come together to unite as Americans. There can never been any safe harbor for hate in America. Said it many times, the battle for the soul of this nation has been a constant push and pull. The tug of war between the American ideal that we’re all created equal and the harsh reality that racism has long torn us apart. At our best, the American ideal wins out. So we can’t leave this moment or look away thinking our work is done.

We have to look at it — we have to look as we did for those nine minutes and 29 seconds. We have to listen. I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe. Those are George Floyd’s last words. We can’t let those words die with him. We have to keep hearing those words. We must not turn away. We can’t turn away. We have a chance to begin to change the trajectory in this country.

It’s my hope and prayer that we live up to the legacy. May God bless you, and may God bless George Floyd and his family. Thank you for taking the time to be here. This can be a moment of significant change.

Joe Biden is proving to be the perfect president for this country at this time. Biden didn’t tweet after the verdict was announced. He looked the American people in the eye and offered a vision for a better future. A future where the nation comes to grips with its ugly history of systemic racism.

Biden didn’t promise easy fixes or miracles, but he tells the country that we are Americans and we can do something about this if we resolve to come together and do so,

It was the ideal message at the ideal time from an empathetic president who wants to lead the change.