Bush Slams The Modern GOP as “Nativist” and “Isolationist”

Former President George W. Bush criticized the Republican Party, saying the party in its current form is both “nativist” and “isolationist.”

“It’s not exactly my vision” for the party,” Bush said in an interview with NBC, calling the party “isolationist, protectionist, and to a certain extent, nativist.”

“I think if the emphasis is integrity and decency and trying to work to get problems solved, I think the person has a shot,” he said, expressing his hope that a more moderate wing could gain further power.

Bush has continued to distance himself from the Republican Party in the months since the 2020 general election, pushing back against his own party’s baseless claims, spurred by former President Donald Trump, that the election was fraudulent. That claim has continued to fuel the most extreme members of the party.

“The fact that so many of our fellow citizens participated in this election is a positive sign of the health of our democracy and a reminder to the world of its strength. No matter how you voted, your vote counted,” he said in November. “The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.”