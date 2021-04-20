Justice For George Floyd As Derek Chauvin Guilty On All Counts

Justice was served in the murder of George Floyd as Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts.

Video:

Derek Chauvin found guilty of 2nd degree murder, 3rd degree murder, and 2nd degree manslaughter. Chauvin is guilty on all counts. pic.twitter.com/0jGr0ju2UA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 20, 2021

The judge read the verdicts, “Verdict count one, court filing number 27-cr-2012646. We, the jury, in the above-entitled manner as to count one, unintentional second-degree murder while committing a felony find the defendant guilty. This verdict agreed to this 20th day of April 2021, at 1:44 P.M., signed juror foreperson, juror number 19. Same caption, verdict count two, we the jury in the above-entitled matter as to count two, third-degree murder perpetrating an imminently dangerous act find the defendant guilty. This verdict agreed to this 20th day of April 2021, at 1:45 P.M. Signed by jury foreperson, juror number 19. Same caption, verdict count three, we the jury in the above-entitled manner as to count three, second-degree manslaughter, culpable negligence, creating an unnecessary risk find the defendant guilty. This verdict agreed to the 20th of April, 2021.”

The evidence against Chauvin was overwhelming, but given the history of police officers getting away with murdering African-Americans, the verdict was still unexpected. President Biden expressed hope that Chauvin would be convicted, but one conviction does not wash away the stain of injustice that has been set by so many previous cases.

The hope is that the conviction in the George Floyd case is the beginning of a turning point where police reform can become a reality and the killings of African Americans by law enforcement can finally stop.