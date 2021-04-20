Liz Cheney Makes it Clear That Donald Trump Isn’t Invited to GOP’s Florida Retreat

Since he left office, every move made by Donald Trump has been calculated. And the former President has a clear goal; stay in control of the Republican party.

Most GOP members have shown that they’re desperate for Trump’s approval. And that’s probably the right move. The former President’s endorsement will go a long way in most red states.

Trump has also made sure to stay in front of Republican voters. He constantly calls into Fox News shows to complain. And he did his first post-Presidency live interview with Sean Hannity last night.

There are, however, some Republicans who are willing to stand up to Trump. And the most prominent of them is Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the number 3 Republican in the House of Representatives.

During a Tuesday press conference, the topic of an upcoming GOP retreat in Florida came up. Cheney was asked if Trump would be invited to the event. “I haven’t invited him,” she bluntly replied.

There is no love lost between the two. Trump announced last week that he would be targeting Cheney with a hand-picked opponent in the next election. He said last week, “.. so many people are looking to run against Crazy Liz Cheney — but we only want one. She is so far down in Wyoming polls that the only way she can win is numerous candidates running against her and splitting the vote. Hopefully, that won’t happen. I’ll make an Endorsement soon!”

Cheney responded by noting that she will not be backing Trump in 2024 if he again runs for President.