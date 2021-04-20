MSNBC’s Eddie Glaude: We Should be “Mindful” of Potential Police Retaliation After Chauvin Conviction

Much of the conversation about the Derek Chauvin case this week has been centered on what might happen if he were to be acquitted. Many worried that there could be serious unrest on the streets.

What wasn’t really discussed, though, was how police officers may react to a guilty verdict. That was a topic of conversation between Nicolle Wallace and Eddie Glaude following the announcement.

Wallace began the conversation by saying, “If we are being honest with ourselves, we know true justice is about much more than a single verdict in a single trial.”

Glaude responded to the comment, “My stomach has been in knots. I have been telling you this, Nicolle. This is a moment of relief, but it is an inaugural moment. It is a beginning. It is not an end. Justice is a practice. It is not an end. We need to understand to be in this moment of transition to change the very nature of policing.”

The Princeton professor continued:

“The last point I would make quickly is we have been preparing for the violence of protests. Now we need to prepare for the reaction of the police. We were prepared for the protesters and what they might do if the verdict came down in a way they were not satisfied. Now we need to be mindful of what it means that we’re seeing these tectonic plates shift in the very way policing is happening in the country.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of MSNBC: