Republican Accountability Project Urges Florida Voters Not to Support Marco Rubio for Backing Trump

In a new ad, the Republican Accountability Project took Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fl.) to task for his continued support of former President Donald Trump despite warning voters in 2016 that Trump “would shatter the party and the conservative movement.”

The new ad comes after Rubio accepted Trump’s endorsement for his re-election.

Rubio has “known all along that Trump would be a unique danger to the GOP and our country,” the video’s voiceover says. “But that hasn’t stopped him from supporting Trump for the past four years, and groveling for his endorsement and vote today.”

You can watch the ad below.