Val Demmings Goes Off On Jim Jordan And Tells Him He Doesn’t Know What He’s Talking About

Rep. Val Demmings (D-FL) went off on Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and told him that he was using police officers as pawns and that he didn’t know what he was talking about.

Video:

BREAKING: Jim Jordan’s skull as a result of Rep Val Demings’ fury. pic.twitter.com/TnI9YIJIpK — Exploding Space Pillow Singh, MD 🌊 (@labyrinthweaver) April 20, 2021

Rep. Demmings was responding to a resolution offered by Jordan and said, “You know, it’s interesting to see my colleagues on the other side of the aisle support the police when it is politically convenient to do so. They deserve better, and the American people deserve better. Did I strike a nerve, Mr. Jordan? Law enforcement officers deserve better than to be treated like pawns, and you and your colleagues should be ashamed of yourselves. Mr. Jordan, you don’t know what the heck you’re talking about. You know nothing about what law enforcement goes through, and you’re using them as pawns because it serves your ridiculous political purpose.”

Demmings went on to rip Jordan and House Republicans apart for not supporting the Capitol Police during the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

Jim Jordan has had a bad couple of weeks. First, he was shut up by Maxine Waters, and then Val Demmings, who was a law enforcement officer for more than two decades, ripped him to shreds while he tried to grandstand on policing.

It is amazing how much the tone has changed with Democrats in control of the White House and Congress. House Republican Trump manservants like Jim Jordan are being called out as their theatrics and hysterics are not being tolerated.

Rep. Jordan is getting exposed as the blowhard no-nothing that he has always been, as Democrats aren’t tolerating Republican sideshows and dysfunction.

