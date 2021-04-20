WATCH: Hypocrite Kayleigh McEnany Says Biden Shouldn’t Have Weighed in on Chauvin Trial

Donald Trump has never been shy about opining on pretty much any subject. It’s part of what made him relevant in the days before he ended politics. In addition to his claims about Barack Obama’s birth certificate, he also weighed in on things like the break-up of Kristen Stewart and Rob Pattinson.

And he didn’t really stop tweeting in this manner when he was president. Trump, of course, attacked any news anchor who criticized him in any way. But he also went after Arnold Schwarzenegger for his low ratings on The Apprentice.

And while Trump opined on any and every subject, his press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was happy to walk alongside him in lock-step. So it was pretty hypocritical on Tuesday to hear the now Fox pundit say that Joe Biden should not have taled about the Derek Chauvin case.

“I’m glad that he at least waited until the jury was sequestered,” McEnany whined. “But I think that the country is such a tinderbox right now, especially Minneapolis. There’s so much hurt, so much pain.”

“And I think it’s the role of the president of the United States to stay back, to not inflame the tensions,” she continued. “I think he should have just reserved comment and said he’s praying for the family as we all are.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of the Fox News network: