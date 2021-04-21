Newt Gingrich: The Real Racists are People Who Make Your Kids Feel Bad About Being White

Joe Biden has notched plenty of accomplishments during his first few months in office. And while he’s reached out to Republicans about his policy goals, he’s been happy to move on without them if they weren’t willing to compromise.

And Fox News is set on ignoring all of the things that Biden has done. Instead, they have focused on cancel culture and Dr. Seuss. And following the Derek Chauvin verdict, Fox anchors have a new goal; convincing their viewers that racism doesn’t exist.

On Wednesday night, Mark Steyn invited Newt Gingrich on his show to discuss racial matters. The former House Speaker had some interesting thoughts about who the real racists are.

Gingrich told viewers, “ I think the first thing to do is to take head-on the realization that what you’re seeing is the new racism. As I think you would point out earlier, you have hospitals that say they’re going to treat people based on racial standing. I mean, that is just plain — first of all, it’s illegal. Second, it is overt racism.”

The arch Conservative continued:

“Republicans have to learn to win the argument about who’s the real racist. The real racists are people like Biden and Harris. The real racists are the people who want to set quotas, mostly, by the way, excluding Asian-Americans. The real racists are the people who want to brainwash your child so that they feel guilty about being born white or being born of mixed background.”

There is nothing today’s Conservatives hate more than being called a racist. This kind of messaging, however, is not likely to be popular with the Independent voters that the GOP desperately needs to win over.