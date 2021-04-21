Report: Roger Stone Aggressively Defended Matt Gaetz After the Congressman Paid Him $5K

When news broke that Matt Gaetz was being investigated for sex trafficking, the Florida lawmaker went on the attack. That night, he appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show to give his side of the story.

That appearance, however, spectacularly backfired when Gaetz attempted to connect the host to the charges against him. An irate Carlson said after the spot, “That was one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted.”

The Congressman also had a difficult time finding people who were willing to defend him. Even Donald Trump, who Gaetz had been fiercely loyal too, was advised by aides to stay mum on the subject.

Roger Stone, though, was willing to go on a couple of different programs and advocate for his fellow Floridian. But according to a new report from the Daily Beast, “federal campaign finance disclosures reveal Gaetz’s campaign paid Stone’s Drake Ventures $5,000 for ‘strategic political consulting’ fees on March 24. It was the first time the campaign had ever made a payment to the firm.”

And Stone quickly went to work. On April 3rd, he told Alex Jones, “He needs to go on offense, this is right upfront in Stone’s Rules. The left-wing, non-journalist, fake-news media are the most vicious, malicious, dishonest people that I have ever come across. All of these stories that are maligning Matt Gaetz today are based on leaks. Where is the beef? Where are the facts? I don’t think there are any facts.”

The defense didn’t last long, though. Just one week later, Stone was refusing to comment on the matter when asked about Gaetz.

Roger Stone, one of Matt Gaetz's most prominent supporters who a week ago was telling the congressman to go on the attack and appear on cable news, has gone silent on the matter. Stone ignored two email requests for comment on why he is now pretending Gaetz doesn't exist. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) April 11, 2021