Stick to Sports: Football Legend Brett Favre Says He Doesn’t Believe Chauvin Meant to Kill George Floyd

The George Floyd murder brought forth a wave of activism across the country. Millions of Americans took to the streets to demand justice.

The murder also affected the world of sports. Players used their power to cancel games so the importance of the situation could be recognized. And many players of color spoke passionately about how they were affected by police brutality.

The players who held Conservative views mostly stayed silent. But today, Brett Favre gave his opinion on the Chauvin verdict. The Packers legend said that he didn’t think the police officer meant to kill George Floyd.

The Hall of Fame quarterback made the comments on his weekly podcast. He told listeners:

“I find it hard to believe – and I’m not defending Derek Chauvin in any way – I find it hard to believe, first of all, that he intentionally meant to kill George Floyd. That being said, his actions were uncalled for. I don’t care what color the person is on the street. You do not … I don’t know what led to that video that we saw where his knee is on his neck, but the man had thrown in the towel.” https://twitter.com/TorreySmithWR/status/1384955277078892546

Last week, Favre gave an interview to the ultra-Conservative Daily Wire. He said of athlete activists, “I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch a game. I want to watch players play and teams win, lose, come from behind. I want to watch all the important parts of the game, not what’s going on outside of the game, and I think the general fan feels the same way. I can’t tell you how many people have said to me, ‘I don’t watch anymore; it’s not about the game anymore.’ And I tend to agree.”