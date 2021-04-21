Lisa Murkowski Defies Mitch McConnell And Votes To Advance Vanita Gupta Nomination

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) broke with Senate Republicans and voted with Democrats to advance the nomination of Vanita Gupta to be Associate Attorney General.

Video:

Senator Murkowski says she will be supporting the final confirmation of Vanita Gupta pic.twitter.com/gf5NiiwTS7 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 21, 2021

Sen. Murkowski was the only Republican to vote to advance the nomination.

Sen. Murkowski explained why she supported advancing the nomination, “I have looked at her record. I have had an extensive sit-down with her. I’m impressed, not only with her professional credentials, with her experience, but more to the comments that we just heard on the floor, the passion that she carries with her for the work that she performs.”

In other words, Sen. Murkowski did what senators used to do. She met with a nominee and judged her based on her ability to do the job that she was nominated for. It may seem like a thousand years ago, but not long ago, this used to be common behavior in the Senate.

It is a sad commentary on what’s become of the Senate, thanks to Republican obstruction, that a Republican senator supporting a Democratic president’s nominee is now big news.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook