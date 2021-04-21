WATCH: Fox’s Neil Cavuto Stops Dr. Ben Carson From Pushing Hydroxychloroquine

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Donald Trump aggressively pushed the drug hydroxychloroquine. Doctors suggested that, at best, the drug was useless and at worst, the treatment could be dangerous.

Once Trump began pushing the drug, Conservative media and GOP lawmakers fell in line. In fact, the state of Oklahoma is sitting on over 1 million soon to expire doses of the drug.

But that did not stop Dr. Ben Carson from pushing the drug during a recent appearance on Fox News. He was, however, interrupted by host Neil Cavuto who countered his claim.

Carson told the host, “You know, you look at the Western African countries along the coast. When you go there, you know, you have to take hydroxychloroquine or other antimalarials. Interestingly enough, their instance of COVID-19 is tremendously less than ours. Is that a coincidence? I don’t think so.”

Cavuto responded, “Medical experts have looked at that, doctor, as you know, and poo-pooed that connection.” Carson objected, “You just said a bunch of people have poo-pooed the hydroxychloroquine. But the evidence is there. What they haven’t done is investigated it. You know, and that’s part of the problem. And that’s why people don’t have confidence in our system.”

The host again hit back, “Wasn’t the evidence — the issue on that, doctor, for those with heart or other issues, it would not be a good idea — period — thinking that this was a magic or silver bullet to deal with the virus? Wasn’t that the issue?”

Watch a clip of the exchange below courtesy of Fox: