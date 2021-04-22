Taylor Greene Says if AOC Doesn’t Debate her She’s Scared and Pretty Stupid

Since she was elected to Congress late last year, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been obsessed with attracting attention to herself. The attention, though, is nearly all negative.

Some Republican voters love the way Greene carries herself, though. The Georgia Rep. has been raking in cash, taking in $3 million in the first quarter of 2021. And as long as she can do that, she’s going to hold some sway in the party.

Greene’s latest plea for attention is an attempt to debate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the Green New Deal. The Georgia lawmaker claims that AOC agreed to debate her once she reads all 14 pages of the document.

I’m glad I ran into you today @AOC to plan our debate about the Green New Deal. After I finish reading all 14 pages, like we agreed, I’ll schedule time for our debate.#MTGvsAOC pic.twitter.com/viuH5Uj0oD — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 21, 2021

On Thursday, Greene posted a video, saying, “We’re going to debate … she asked me if I’d even read her 14-page Green New Deal, I said I’ve read some of it. She said, ‘Well, when you’ve read all of it, then you can challenge me to a debate. Well, the good news is I’ve read all 14 little pages and I’m very ready to debate her on the House floor.”

The congresswoman continued, “So this is what we’re going to be doing — the date hasn’t been set, but when it is set, I’ll let you know. And she better show up. “If she chickens out, then she shows exactly who she really is, a scared little girl that is pretty stupid and doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says that @AOC "doesn't have enough common sense to be able to produce anything in the real world; she just has a government job." Greene, it should be noted, is saying this in her capacity as one who holds *exactly the same* "government job" as AOC. pic.twitter.com/3rdVDBhe97 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 22, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t seem all that interested in the feud. If she was to debate Greene on pretty much any topic at all, however, it is unlikely the Georgia conspiracy theorist would come out on top.