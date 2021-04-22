FBI Arrests 2 Trump Terrorists For Stabbing Police Officers In The Face With Flags

The FBI has arrested two more Trump terrorists in Dallas for hitting and jabbing police officers in the face with flags.

The arrests:

#Arrested: The FBI arrested Jalise and Mark Middleton at their home in Forestburg, TX for US Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Court docs say they grabbed and hit multiple officers as flags were “jabbed” at officers’ faces. The Dallas FBI has now made 22 arrests related to 1/6.

(@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/gkAoKRCYk3 — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) April 22, 2021

Hundreds upon hundreds of Trump terrorists who committed violent acts against police officers are continuing to be rounded up all across the country, arrested, and charged. Just because cable news has lost interest in the right-wing domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol, it doesn’t mean that the arrests have stopped.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is staying true to his word and making prosecutions of the insurrectionists a top priority.

Republicans need to spare the country their claims of love for the police after Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd. Anyone who truly cares about democracy and the police will turn in these Trump terrorists and make sure that the Department of Justice prosecutes them to the fullest extent of the law.

Joe Biden is doing what Republicans won’t by making sure that those who attacked the Capitol face justice.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook