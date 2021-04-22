WATCH: Stephen Miller Tells Fox News That He’s Suing Joe Biden Over Illegal Immigration

When Joe Biden took office in January, he inherited a number of different messes. The biggest, of course, was the COVID-19 pandemic. Now over 2 million Americans have been vaccinated and shots are freely available.

There is also a situation at the US/Mexico border where many are seeking asylum. While Conservative talking heads have claimed that this began with Biden, it had started under the Trump administration.

Trump flak Stephen Miller is desperate to detract from Biden’s successes. And on Thursday night, he announced that he and Texas AG Ken Paxton are suing Joe Biden.

Miller explained to Tucker Carlson, “I’m working with attorney general Ken Paxton who is a true patriot and we should all be grateful to him, to sue the Biden administration on behalf of the people of Texas for flooding their estate with untested, Covid infected illegal immigrants. The fundamental question here at the heart of this whole issue is whether American citizens are second-class citizens in their own country.”

Stephen Miller and the Texas AG are suing Joe Biden over immigration. pic.twitter.com/oXMGdZk21N — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) April 23, 2021

The despised former Donald Trump aide continued:

“For months now, Americans have been forced to have their businesses closed and I lives disrupted and during shattered, all because we are told we can’t be close to each other, and one group of people, one group of a loan has been held up by the Biden administration is being subject to none of those rules. Yet these are the people who have no right to be here at all. The illegal immigrants coming in violation of law.”