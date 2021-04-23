Amy Coney Barrett Under Pressure To Recuse Herself Due To Conflict Of Interest

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is being asked to recuse herself from a case where she has a serious conflict of interest.

NPR reported:

Democratic members of the House and Senate Judiciary committees are asking U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to recuse herself from participating in a case involving a conservative nonprofit with ties to a group that gave at least $1 million to fund a “national campaign” to win Senate confirmation of her Supreme Court nomination.

….

The Democratic lawmakers’ letter to Barrett notes that “just minutes after your nomination by former President Trump last September,” the Americans for Prosperity Foundation’s sister organization, Americans for Prosperity, announced in a press release it was mounting a “Full Scale Campaign to Confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.” The campaign was characterized as “a significant national ad campaign focusing on eleven states” and that the organization would spend “in the seven figures” — in other words, at least $1 million.

According to federal law, Barrett needs to recuse herself or explain why she is not doing so.

These types of conflicts are exactly what experts were afraid of when she was nominated to the Supreme Court. Barrett already raised eyebrows when she got a huge book advance even though she has been on the Supreme Court for less than two years.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) warned Republicans that they would regret confirming Barrett in the way that they did. This is not going to be the first time that Barrett is likely to find herself mired in conflicts. Barrett is deeply partisan, so one should not be surprised if she doesn’t recuse herself, but her potential corruption lends credibility to the Democratic calls to expand the court.

