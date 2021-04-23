Biden Has Republicans Cracking And Running Scared On Infrastructure

Republicans thought that they could vote no and make Biden’s policies unpopular, but that tactic backfired and the GOP is cracking.

The New York Times reported, “With the president professing interest in G.O.P. input on his infrastructure plan, Republicans are concerned that Mr. Biden will once again cut them out of the process, fretting his Oval Office audiences with them could be short-lived attempts at bipartisanship. Still, many are wary of being painted as unwilling negotiators on yet another major economic package.”

Republicans are selling their plan as a serious effort, but it hard to take their proposal seriously when they don’t answer basic questions like whether or not their proposal is new spending and how it would be paid for?

The GOP proposal is not on the same planet as Biden’s, but the game here for Republicans is the same as it has always been over the past decades when a Democratic president is in office.

Republicans are trying to lure Biden into a protracted negotiation that will gut his proposal, and then they will vote against it.

The underlying objective for congressional Republicans is to slow down the Biden recovery. They know that their odds of victory in 2022 and 2024 will plunge if the pandemic ends and the economy recovers.

Congressional Republicans are scared because Biden isn’t playing their game. The President has been setting the terms and telling Republicans that he is open to negotiation, but he won’t be ransomed or held hostage.

Republicans saw what happened with the stimulus bill, and they are worried that Biden will steamroll them again on infrastructure.

