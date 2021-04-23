Russia Connected Brad Parscale Is Behind Caitlyn Jenner’s Run For CA Governor

`Caitlyn Jenner is running for governor of California, and the person who is helping her put together her team of Trumpers is Brad Parscale.

Axios reported:

She’s assembled a team of prominent GOP operatives including Tony Fabrizio, the top pollster on Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns, Ryan Erwin, founder of RedRock Strategies, and Tyler Deaton, president of Allegiance Strategies.

She’s also hired Steven Cheung, a former Trump White House and campaign communications hand who worked on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s successful 2003 recall campaign.

Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale, a personal friend of Jenner’s, has helped her assemble her team but doesn’t plan to take an official title on the campaign.

If there is one thing that Brad Parscale knows about it’s how to assemble a winning…(Checks 2020 election results)…..uh-oh.

Parscale stonewalled questions about Russian election interference from Congress but did manage to take money from several foreign governments for paid speeches while he was working on Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Parscale took credit for Trump’s 2016 digital strategy, which we now know that to the Treasury Department was a coordinated effort between the Trump campaign and Russia. Parscale was booted from the campaign after he and the Trump family managed to waste nearly a billion dollars of campaign funds months before the election. Parscale was also involved in an incident where he barricaded himself in his home with a gun and had to be extracted by the police.

Where Trump operatives go, Russia follows, so even if Jenner is trying to run away from Trump, there are red flags already surrounding her campaign that the American people must be aware of.

