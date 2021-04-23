Popular Dem. Congresswoman Val Demings Considering Challenging DeSantis or Rubio in 2022

Over the last 5 years, states like Georgia and Arizona have become bluer and helped Democrats gain control of the senate. At the same time, states like Florida and Ohio have become redder.

Florida, once the biggest swing state in the country, now has a GOP governor and two Republican senators. That does not mean, however, that Democrats can’t win there.

Val Demings, a Congresswoman from the 10th district, is very popular on both a state and national level. She was on Joe Biden’s short list of Vice Presidential candidates. And the former police officer could have her eyes on a bigger Florida seat.

The congresswoman told Politico, “I’ve received so many calls and texts and emails, and have been stopped when I’m out and about by people who are asking me that very same question. Matter of fact, they think I should run for statewide office and maybe challenge the governor, or challenge Sen. Rubio next year. I’m seriously considering a statewide run. And we’ll see what happens.”

Demings had a highlight reel moment this week during an exchange with Jim Jordan. She responded to Jordan’s police officer comments by saying, “I served as a law enforcement officer for 27 years. It is a tough job, and good police officers deserve your support. It’s interesting to see my colleagues on the other side of the aisle support the police when it is politically convenient to do so.”

When Jordan tried to interrupt, she ruthlessly replied, “did I strike a nerve?”

Watch a video of the exchange below:

Let's just say things got pretty heated between Val Demings and Jim Jordan in today's House Judiciary meeting pic.twitter.com/SaE5gQBB7b — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 20, 2021