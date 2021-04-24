Republicans Are Reeling As Biden Is Using His Experience To Woo Congress

711 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

One of the reasons why the Republican criticisms of President Biden have been so muted is that he is using his experience to woo Congress.

The AP reported:

But inside the Oval Office, lawmakers tell a different story, of a president so warm, so engaged, so animated — standing up, sitting down, calling on lawmakers by name, swapping stories about their hometowns — and so determined to make them get to work and get things done.

On their way out the door, they are offered a chocolate chip cookie, that most American of snacks, a to-go boost for the potential partnership between this White House and the Congress.

No president in the last 40 years has had a deeper understanding of how Congress works than Joe Biden. President Biden uses that experience to court lawmakers and build personal relationships not just with the names that everyone knows but with the members who are key subcommittees who are vital to advancing legislation.

Republicans have been driven crazy by the fact that the President is so nice to them, but they are also struggling with the fact that Biden really wants to work with them, and he is making an effort to build connections.

One of the ways that his efforts are paying off is in the relatively muted criticism that Biden is getting from Republican members of Congress. The fringe rants about socialism, and they are still trying to make their fake border crisis a thing, but there is none of the animosity and venom that Obama faced.

The explanation is due in part to race but also to the fact that Biden isn’t giving them a target.

President Biden is wooing Congress and leaving Republicans increasingly frustrated and isolated as the popular president surges forward.

