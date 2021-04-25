Fox’s Campos-Duffy: Antifa Will Soon Be Running American Towns

The hosts of Fox News have very specific talking points to hit each day. And it normally has nothing to do with whatever current events are happening.

No, instead Fox feeds it’s viewers a heavy dose of cancel culture. They also spend a lot of time demonizing immigrants. And the network’s personalities work hard on whipping up fear about Antifa.

That’s what Rachel-Campos Duffy did during a Sunday episode of Fox and Friends. In fact, she says that Antifa will soon be running American towns.

Campos-Duffy told viewers, “What do you expect to happen? I mean that’s exactly what’s going to happen. You see also a lot of the law enforcement it’s, you know, maybe a grandfather and a son and the grandson all become cops and a lot of cops aren’t just retiring, they’re not encouraging their sons to go into the profession, you know, where they might have a legacy of that. And of course who would under these conditions?

The pundit continued her rant:

“And I’ll tell you what will happen in the end, you’ll get what you have in Latin America where unless you’re rich and you can afford private security, I mean that is how, when you defund the police, look at Latin America, those are police forces that aren’t properly funded. And in some towns in Mexico the cartels run them. So, how would you like your town to be run by subcontract antifa to keep security in your town? That’s the path we’re on.”