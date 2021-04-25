Lindsey Graham Proclaims Racism Is Not A Problem (Which Is What A Racist Would Say.)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) proclaimed that there is no systemic racism in America because Obama and Kamala Harris got elected.

Graham was asked if there is systemic racism in this country on Fox News Sunday.

He answered, “No, not in my opinion. We just elected a two-term African-American president. The Vice President is of African-American/Indian descent, so our systems are not racist. America is not a racist country. Within every society, you have bad actors. The Chauvin trial was a just result.”

African-Americans, Asian-Americans, and other minority Americans can rest easy because Lindsey Graham has proclaimed that there is no systemic racism. All of those African-Americans who are being shot and killed by the police aren’t victims of racism. They are being shot by bad actors.

If that is the case, then the nation needs to take a serious look at the system of policing in this country and ask why we keep giving so many actors badges and guns.

The elections of Barack Obama and Kamala Harris do not prove that there is no systemic racism. Obama was first elected during the greatest economic collapse since the Great Depression. Harris was elected during a once-in-a-century pandemic.

White people like Lindsey Graham telling everyone else that there is no systemic racism is the problem.

There is racism throughout this country, but the official Republican position is that there is no racism, while they use race to divide the country.

