Powerless Republicans Can’t Stop Biden So They’re Screaming Socialist

Republicans are failing in every direction, so they are responding to President Biden’s first 100 days by screaming socialist.

Here is Kevin McCarthy thinking that he can sell Biden as a socialist:

McCarthy said on Fox News Sunday, “If I look at the hundred days is more like a bait and switch. The bait was he would govern in bipartisan but the switch is he’s governed as a socialist. If you’re looking at infrastructure it’s the same as the coronavirus paid less than 9% went to the virus. Less than 6% in the infrastructure goes to infrastructure. Republicans would be the first one to work with him but I think the very first thing we would need to do, define and for but roads, bridges, airport, broad calm, we would get this done but he’s trying to pick a number instead of first scene what do we need to make America competitive.”

Donald Trump tried this same failed playbook after he was prepared to run against Bernie Sanders, but Joe Biden won the nomination.

If the Republican hopes for 2022 are hinging on convincing America that nice guy Joe Biden is some sort of secret raging socialist, they are doomed.

The weakness of the Republican argument against President was revealed by McCarthy saying that Republicans want to work on infrastructure and seeming to suggest that an infrastructure bill is a good idea, but the GOP wants to do the bill their way.

Republicans aren’t going to be able to convince the country that Biden is a socialist, and if that is what they are going to go with, they should expect to lose more elections.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook