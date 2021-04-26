Republican Accountability Project Creates “Report Card” to Grade Republicans on Their Democratic Values

528 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The Republican Accountability Project is now grading congressional Republicans on their support for democratic values after announcing the creation of a “GOP Democracy Report Card,” which will assign grades from “A” to “F.” Only 14 Republicans in Congress received an “A,” while over a 100 Republicans received an “F.”

“Our Capitol was attacked by a mob that believed that the 2020 election was being stolen. They were encouraged by the lies and actions of President Trump and many Republican members of Congress. In the name of accountability, it’s vitally important we remember which Congressional Republicans stood with democracy and the Constitution, and which did not,” the group states on its website.

The report card is based on four criteria as outlined on the group’s website:

Did he or she sign on to the amicus brief filed along with Texas’ lawsuit to the Supreme Court that sought to nullify votes cast in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia?

Did he or she object to the certification of Electoral College votes from at least one state?

Did he or she make public statements that cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election?

Did he or she vote to hold Trump accountable via impeachment or conviction?

The website also includes a “legislator search tool” that allows users to look up their representatives and senators and see how they’ve been graded.

“Actions have consequences and this is part of us working to hold these individuals accountable and not let them get away with it as time passes and they try to move past it and paint it under a different light,” said former Trump administration official Olivia Troye, who serves as the group’s director.