Tucker Carlson: If You See a Child in a Mask, Call Child Protective Services on the Parents

It seems like Donald Trump‘s loss in November has deeply affected Tucker Carlson. Each night, the Fox host delves deeper and deeper into conspiracy theories and paranoia.

During his Monday night broadcast, Carlson had a meltdown over mask wearing. He urged his viewers to harass people who wear masks outdoors. Even worse, he said that people should call child protective services on parents who had their children wear masks.

The Fox host began, “Masks have always been incompatible with a free society. Masks are for the guilty. They’re signifiers of shame and submission.”

Carlson continued, “Next time you see someone in a mask on the sidewalk or on the bike path, do not hesitate, ask politely but firmly, would you please take off your mask? Science shows there is no reason for you to be wearing it. Your mask is making me uncomfortable,” said Carlson. “We should do that, and we should keep doing it until wearing a mask outside is roughly as socially acceptable as lighting a Marlboro in an elevator. It’s repulsive.”

Tucker Carlson tells viewers to call Child Protective Services on parents who have their children wear masks. pic.twitter.com/CdeMtW8XpU — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) April 27, 2021

The unhinged host closed his rant:

“As for forcing children to wear masks outside, that should be illegal. Your response when you see children wearing masks when they play should be no different from your response to seeing someone beating a kid at Walmart. Call the police immediately. Contact Child Protective Services. Keep calling until someone arrives. What you’re looking at is abuse, it’s child abuse, and you are morally obligated to attempt to prevent it.”