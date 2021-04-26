WATCH: Fox News Admits They Were Lying About Joe Biden Limiting Ground Beef Consumption

Fox News has always been quite loose with the truth. This weekend, though, they told a number of outright lies about the things that are in Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan.

The anchors from the network repeatedly told viewers that the president wanted to limit Americans to one serving of ground beef a month. The story quickly went viral in Conservative social media circles.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott helped push the lie. On Saturday he tweeted a screenshot about the “restrictions” and wrote, “Not gonna happen in Texas!”

On Monday, Fox host John Roberts admitted that Biden wasn’t trying to restrict meat consumption at all. He told viewers:

“On Friday, we told you about a study from the University of Michigan to give perspective on President Biden’s ambitious climate change goals. That research, from 2020, found that cutting back how much red meat people eat would have a drastic impact on harmful greenhouse gas emissions. The data was accurate but a graphic and script incorrectly implied that it was part of Biden’s plan for dealing with climate change. That is not the case.”

It is very rare that Fox News will admit to its mistakes. The network regularly enables lies from Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson. This lie, however, turned out to be so egregious that something needed to be said.

