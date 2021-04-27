Arizona Secretary of State Calls Republican Audit of Election Results “a Farce”

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs called the ongoing Republican election audit of the state’s 2020 general election results “a farce” in an interview with CNN.

Maricopa County last week, as noted by CNN, “handed over nearly 2.1 million ballots and nearly 400 tabulation machines” to the state Senate after Republicans subpoeaned the materials, bolstered by the falsehood crafted by former President Donald Trump that the election had been stolen.

Hobbs said her office has been working “with a lawsuit that’s been filed to try to address the security’s concerns at a minimum, but at this point, this seems like such a farce that it would be a good idea to stop it.”

“We have so many concerns about this exercise,” Hobbs said. “I kind of don’t want to call it an audit. I think that’s an insult to professional auditors everywhere because they’re making this stuff up as they go along,” adding: “I think there was a high level of expectation that whoever had their hands on the ballots and the equipment would adhere to some level of security measures and transparency, and that clearly has not happened.”

The audit could take as long as two months; previous audits found no evidence that the election had been rigged. Trump has continued suggesting that nefarious activity took place, however. In a statement yesterday, he claimed that “the Radical Left Democrats ‘demean and destroy campaign’ will start very soon.”

You can listen to Hobbs’s remarks below.

Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Secretary of State, dismisses the GOP's review of the 2020 election ballots in the state as a "group of Republicans…trying t o appease their base who refuse to accept that Trump lost Arizona." "We have so many concerns about this exercise," she says." pic.twitter.com/uyxwBrHHCv — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 27, 2021