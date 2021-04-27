Biden To Make The Rich Pay Their Fair Share In New Plan For American Families

Ahead of his address to the nation on Wednesday night, President Biden will announce a $1.8 trillion American Families Plan.

According to The Washington Post:

The “American Families Plan,” set to be released ahead of the president’s joint address to Congress on Wednesday, calls for devoting hundreds of billions of dollars to national child care, prekindergarten, paid family leave, and tuition-free community college, among other domestic priorities. It will be at least partially funded by about a half-dozen tax hikes on high-income Americans and investors, proposed changes that are already provoking fierce opposition in Congress and on Wall Street.

The key components of the plan consist of roughly $300 billion in education funding, the biggest pot of which includes funding to make two-year community colleges tuition-free; $225 billion in child-care funding; $225 billion for paid family and medical leave; $200 billion for prekindergarten instruction; and $200 billion to extend more enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, according to three people briefed on the plan who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Free community college has been a Democratic priority for decades. Enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies are popular with a majority of Americans, and child care funding is an issue that has popular across party lines.

If this plan is passed and signed into law, it will make Biden the most successful first-term president in the modern era. President Biden will not reach the heights of FDR, but should he get both his family plan and infrastructure plan passed along with the stimulus that is already law, he will rival LBJ for sweeping policy change. (In my view, Medicare gives LBJ the edge in the comparison.)

Joe Biden isn’t letting up, and he is challenging congressional Democrats to get it done.

