Biden Reverses Bad Trump Policy And Restores $15 Minimum Wage For Guides On Federal Guides

Donald Trump ended the $15 minimum wage for guides on federal lands, but President Biden restored it.

According to a fact sheet from the White House as provided to PoliticusUSA, “Today, President Biden is issuing an executive order requiring federal contractors to pay a $15 minimum wage to hundreds of thousands of workers who are working on federal contracts. These workers are critical to the functioning of the federal government: from cleaning professionals and maintenance workers who ensure federal employees have safe and clean places to work, to nursing assistants who care for the nation’s veterans, to cafeteria and other food service workers who ensure military members have healthy and nutritious food to eat, to laborers who build and repair federal infrastructure.”

Trump got rid of the $15 minimum wage to outfitters and guides on federal lands, so Biden restored it.

The White House announced, “Restore minimum wage protections to outfitters and guides operating on federal lands by revoking President Trump’s executive order 13838 Exemption From Executive Order 13658 for Recreational Services on Federal Lands.

Trump did a lot of damage to the nation’s national parks and lands through executive orders. Members of Congress are calling on Biden to reverse those orders. President Biden is leading on the minimum wage and showing his commitment to the fight for $15, even as the Senate drags its feet on acting.

