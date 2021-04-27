CNN’s Daniel Dale Brutally Calls Out New York Post for Publishing Fake News Story About Kamala Harris

Thus far, it has been difficult for Conservative media sources to take too many shots at Joe Biden right now. The new President has a top-notch approval rating, especially considering the polarization of the country. And the White House recently announced that they have reached 200% of their initial goal of vaccinations in Biden’s first 100 days in office.

Instead, right-wing media is focused on Kamala Harris. And they have decided that placing blame for the situation at the border on the Vice President is the best way forward. The New York Post recently took it a step further claiming that Harris’ book is being given out to migrant children. The lie was summarily fact checked by CNN’s Daniel Dale.

The Post’s article was titled, Kamala isn’t at the southern border – but migrant kids are getting Veep’s book. The post was shared by Conservatives like Tom Cotton, Jim Jordan, Debbie Lesko and Ronna McDaniel.

While the article has since been pulled down, the damage was already done thanks to the shares from prominent Republicans.

Dale tweeted, “The link to the nonsense New York Post story about the Harris book is no longer working; it now just redirects to their home page. (Again, this was their cover story — that flatly asserted Harris’s book was being given out ‘illegally.’)”

The New York Post link was shared by a whole bunch of prominent Republicans. (And that's not even counting how other right-wing outlets copied the story.) Now — after a Washington Post fact check — the New York Post story is no longer there. I'm inquiring. pic.twitter.com/OkkRXzAOSL — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 27, 2021

The CNN fact checker continues, “The New York Post link was shared by a whole bunch of prominent Republicans. (And that’s not even counting how other right-wing outlets copied the story.) Now — after a Washington Post fact check — the New York Post story is no longer there. I’m inquiring.”

The New York Post, owned by Rupert Murdoch, has a history of publishing “fake news.” The outlet was notably the only news source that was willing to publish the fake Hunter Biden story in the run-up to last year’s election.