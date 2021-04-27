Donald Trump Jr. Busted For Lying Under Oath In Inauguration Lawsuit

Donald Trump Jr. was caught making what appeared to be several false statements as he testified in the lawsuit about the Trump inauguration committee.

Mother Jones reported:



During his deposition, Trump Jr. frequently replied, “I don’t recall,” and he downplayed his involvement in preparation for his father’s inauguration in January 2017. In several exchanges, he made statements that are contradicted by documents or the recollections of others, and that appear to be false. One of the clearest instances of Trump Jr. not testifying accurately came when he was asked about Winston Wolkoff.

….

During his deposition, Trump Jr. was asked about Winston Wolkoff: “Do you know her?” He replied, “I know of her. I think I’ve met her, but I don’t know her. If she was in this room I’m not sure I would recognize her.” He added, “I had no involvement with her.”

Trump Jr.’s testimony was false as he is caught on video with Wolkoff.

The son of the former president appeared to make several false and misleading statements while testifying, as he pulled from his father’s playbook of pretending not to know people that he was questioned about while downplaying his own involvement in what could be the criminal misuse of inauguration funds.

This story is a reminder that the Trump family’s legal jeopardy is just getting started. The Trumps have avoided legal consequences for their behavior for decades by destroying evidence and lying under oath.

Trump’s children are just like he is. The rotten apples have fallen from a tree diseased with criminality.

The Trump business model is to grift and scam. When caught, they lie, but this time Donald Trump Jr.’s lies aren’t going unnoticed.

