Liz Cheney Says Events of January 6th Should Disqualify Some Republicans From Running for President

Now that Donald Trump is out of office, many members of the GOP are focused on making sure the worst aspects of his presidency are forgotten about. They want to keep in the good graces of his voters, of course, but they also want to move the party forward.

A select few Republicans, though, have been willing to call out both Trump and his allies. Adam Kinzinger comes to mind. People like Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney have had moments of courage. But the Republican who has spoken out against Trump despite having the most to lose is Liz Cheney.

The Wyoming congresswoman has had a target on her back since her vote to impeach Trump. The former president has promised to back a primary candidate against her in 2022.

Cheney, though, does not seem afraid of the threats. She was recently asked about potential GOP presidential candidates in 2024. She told the New York Post:

“I think we have a huge number of interesting candidates, but I think that we’re going to be in a good position to be able to take the White House. I do think that some of our candidates who led the charge, particularly the senators who led the unconstitutional charge, not to certify the election, you know, in my view, that’s disqualifying.”

The Montana Rep. continued, “I think that adherence to the Constitution, adherence to your oath has got to be at the top of the list. So, I think, you know that certainly will be a factor that I’m looking at and I think a number of voters will be looking at as they decide about ’24.”

While Cheney doesn’t fear Trump, plenty GOP lawmakers do. It will be interesting to see how much power the former President can maintain as years go by.