Idaho Governor Signs “Fetal Heartbeat” Abortion Bill into Law

Idaho Governor Brad Little (R) has signed a bill into law that marks one of the country’s harshest abortion restrictions yet. The law, the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, bans women from having abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

There are only three exceptions: rape, incest, and medical emergency. A licensed health care provider who performs abortions in violation of the bill will face felony charges: The legislation states the penalty would be a two to five-year prison sentence. They could also lose their medical licenses.

“Idaho is a state that values the most innocent of all lives – the lives of babies. We should never relent in our efforts to protect the lives of the preborn,” Little said. “Hundreds and hundreds of babies lose their lives every year in Idaho due to abortion, an absolute tragedy. I appreciate Idaho lawmakers for continuing to protect lives by passing this important legislation, and I am proud to sign the bill into law today.” The bill bans abortions after a baby’s heartbeat is detected, around five or six weeks after conception. The legislation makes exceptions for medical emergencies and pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest. #IDLeg pic.twitter.com/YIfGl6O00b — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) April 27, 2021 The bill was sponsored by state senator Patti Anne Lodge (R), who said, “We have a multitude of services available for women in crisis pregnancies. Choosing life is supported with compassionate help throughout the pregnancy and extends to 18 months after birth. Life goals can still be achieved for both the mother and child. With the availability of compassionate and supportive services and the rights pregnant women have in today’s world, a woman can give birth and continue her life goals.” The bill passed the Idaho House in a 53-16 vote on April 16; the Senate later approved the bill in a 25-7 vote. You can read the bill HERE.