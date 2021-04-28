Mitch McConnell Refuses To Work With Biden Then Whines About Unity

In the 6 years he was in charge of the senate, Mitch McConnell wielded his power with an iron fist. The Kentucky lawmaker showed no interest in anything Democrats had to say. He pushed through 3 Supreme Court and a massive tax break for the richest Americans.

Now that he is out of power, though, McConnell is doing plenty of complaining. He attempted to issue a threat to the Democrats, but it was largely laughed off. So the Senate Minority Leader is back to complaining.

McConnell said on the senate floor on Wednesday, “President Biden pledged he would be ‘A president for all Americans’ with plans to repair, restore and heal. But the first hundred days have left much to be desired. Over a few short months, the Biden administration seems to have given up on selling actual unity in favor of catnip for their liberal base, covered with a hefty coat of false advertising.”

The Kentucky lawmaker continued, “Behind President Biden’s familiar face, it’s like the most radical Washington Democrats have been handed the keys, and they’re trying to speed as far left as they can possibly go before American voters ask for their car back.”

Democrats have regularly explained that while they’re willing to talk about issues, voters have given them a mandate. Jen Psaki explained during her Monday presser:

“I will say that the President’s view is that bringing the country together is bringing the American people together. So when I say he’s, he is focused on bringing you know, bringing people together, bringing Democrats or Republicans together, he’s not talking about solving bipartisanship in ‘this zip code here.”