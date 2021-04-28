Rudy Giuliani Is Going Down As Federal Investigators Search His House

Federal investigators executed a search warrant and are searching Rudy Guliani’s home as part of a criminal probe into Trump’s lawyer.

The AP reported:

Federal investigators have executed a search warrant at the Manhattan home of former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine. Details of the search were not immediately available, but it comes as the Justice Department continues its investigation into the former New York City mayor and staunch Trump ally.

The investigation stalled last year due to a dispute over investigative tactics, but it seems to be going full speed under Attorney General Merrick Garland.

If there is one lesson that was learned from the Trump years, it is that when investigators execute a search warrant on a Trump ally’s home an indictment usually follows. Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort, and Roger Stone are just a few of the Trump allies who had their homes searched. They all were indicted.

Giuliani’s finances are under investigation for dealings that he had in Ukraine with people who are close to Putin. Giuliani is also under criminal investigation for a scheme to illegal launder foreign donations for Republican candidates. Giuliani is also being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for more than a billion dollars for his election lies.

Rudy Giuliani is in massive trouble, and he is looking at going from being America’s Mayor to America’s Convict very soon.

