Bad News For Trump As Just 41% Of Republicans Want Him Leading The GOP

A Republican pollster found that just 41% of Republicans and GOP leaners want a Trump-led Republican Party.

Republican pollster Echelon Insights found:

More nuance to the Trump vs. non-Trump GOP question… Among Republicans+leaners 41% want a Trump led party

21% want a Trump like agenda without Trump

23% want to build on Trump's successes & move on from his failures

15% want a party free of Trump's influence pic.twitter.com/qKsEQLD3Ap — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) April 28, 2021

The great paradox is that a majority of Republicans want Trump to run for president again in 2024. The most popular non-Donald Trump option is Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, and in second place is Donald Trump Jr.

Republicans in Congress are still under Trump’s spell, but there are signs that Trump’s support within the Republican Party itself is far from dominant, and in terms of the overall electorate, just 32% of all voters in the Republican poll wanted Trump to run again.

Republicans are being controlled by a Trump faction within their own party. With more than three years to go until the next presidential election, it is way too soon to be drawing definitive conclusions, but just like in the 2016 GOP primary, if Donald Trump runs, he will control a large enough bloc of voters to dominate the rest of a large field.

Just like in 2020, the general election support appears not be there for Trump, and there are questions as to just how strong Trump’s hold on the Republican Party is.

Republicans could be setting themselves up for a blowout loss if they nominate Trump in 2024.

