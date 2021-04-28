WATCH: Fox Panel Thinks Free College Would Be Unfair to the Kids Whose Parents Can Afford It

Over the last 30 years or so, American wages have increased at a snails pace. At the same time, the cost of a college education has risen dramatically. College studies are becoming nearly impossible for low and middle income families to afford.

Joe Biden’s administration is calling for both pre-school and community college to be offered free of charge to all Americans. A White House spokesperson said, “We view the American Families Plan as a core element of President Biden’s strategy to build back better and generate a strong and inclusive economy for the future.”

The plan would obviously help many Americans on both sides of the aisle. So, of course, the hosts of Fox and Friends had to tell their viewers it was a bad idea.

Host Ainsley Earhardt lamented, “Think about free college. If your family doesn’t make a lot of money, there’s something called a scholarship. You can apply for that right now. We don’t have to give free college to every single person. … If you’ve worked your tail off to get into the college, then they can give you a scholarship. When you deserve it.”

Brian Kilmeade then weighed in, “We’re going to have free community college ― free for people that go, but it’s going to cost half of America that money. Free pre-k ― and you have the spending bill on top of that. [It would] basically a slowly but surely socialized economic system that we have.”

Regardless of the arguments from Fox hosts, the idea of free community college is wildly popular with voters. A recent study showed that 63% of Americans were in support of the idea.