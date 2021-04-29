Jim Jordan Has Taken Over $3,000 In Contributions From Rudy Giuliani

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has taken over $3,000 in campaign contributions from Rudy Giuliani while he is under federal criminal investigation.

According to FEC records, Rudy Giuliani has donated over $3,000 to Jim Jordan since 2020, including a donation as recently as last month.

Rep. Jordan is taking money from a man who is under FBI investigation for being a potential national security threat.

Jim Sites, a Democratic candidate running against Jordan in Ohio’s 4th congressional district, said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “It is beyond outrageous that Jim Jordan accepted money from the target of an active federal investigation. It would be improper for any member of Congress, but especially for Jordan, who helps lead the committee supervising the Justice Department while it conducts this probe.”

House Republicans still haven’t returned the money that potential child sex trafficker Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) donated to them, so one should not hold their breath that Jordan will return the cash that he took from a national security threat who was just raided by the FBI.

If Rudy Giuliani is indicted, tried, and convicted, Republicans like Jim Jordan are going to have a lot of explaining to do to the people that they are supposed to be representing.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook