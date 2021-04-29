QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Insists Federally Funding Schools Is “Indoctrination”

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) insisted that federally funding schools is an example of “indoctrination.”

“Federally funded school from age 3 to 20 doesn’t sound like education, it sounds like indoctrination. All at your expense. By force in the form of taxes,” she wrote in response to President Joe Biden’s address to Congress yesterday evening.

Biden’s $1.8 trillion American Families Plan would expand universal prekindergarten access, make it easier for high-poverty schools to serve free meals, and fund programs to train and support teachers.

“The American Families Plan is an investment in our children and our families—helping families cover the basic expenses that so many struggle with now, lowering health insurance premiums, and continuing the American Rescue Plan’s historic reductions in child poverty,” the White House said in an official briefing. “Together, these plans reinvest in the future of the American economy and American workers, and will help us out-compete China and other countries around the world.”

Highly educated people are also far less likely to engage with or believe in conspiracy theories. Greene is a graduate of the University of Georgia but for her part is a subscriber to the QAnon conspiracy theory, which furthers the baseless claim that the government is overrun with pedophile cannibals who’ve conspired to undermine former President Donald Trump and his goals.

“Educational attainment is closely associated with how willing Americans are to believe a variety of conspiracy theories. However, education appears to matter more for Republicans than Democrats,” write Jacqueline Clemence and Daniel A. Cox in a piece for the Survey Center of American Life, who go on to add that the pattern “persists when it comes to Republicans’ belief in QAnon.”

“Republicans without a four-year degree are 15 percentage points more likely to believe in the accuracy of the claim “Donald Trump has been secretly fighting a group of child sex traffickers that include prominent Democrats and Hollywood elites.” Thirty-four percent of college educated Republicans, compared to 19 percent of their college educated counterparts, say the statement in accurate,” they note. “A college education provides far more than greater employment opportunities and higher income. It also provides individuals with critical thinking skills and a healthy skepticism of simple solutions. New research suggests that these skills have an important application far outside the classroom: helping individuals debunk conspiracy theories.”