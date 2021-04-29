R.I.P. GOP: Congressman Says The Republican Party Is Dying

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) said that the Republican Party is dying because it has chosen to be about nothing.

Video:

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) says that the Republican Party is dying because they have chosen a path that is about nothing. pic.twitter.com/kXiuWKXw8U — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 29, 2021

Rep. Maloney said on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House:

I think the Republican Party has run out of ideas, and they have no interest in governing. They have this idea that being in the opposition is about attacking the other side and getting back to power instead of competing with ideas. So I think this has been coming for a long time, Nicole. I think this party, some time ago, set a course towards destruction when it gave up on governing and started to tear down the idea and got interested only in power.

We see them relying on racist voting laws in the south or voter suppression efforts or gerrymandering to try to stitch together a majority even though they lost the last election in the house by almost 5 million votes, so they’re trying to trick their way to power. But they forgot a plan, what’s in their heart about what they’re going to do when they get in office.

So I think that what you’re seeing is you’re seeing the death of a party that has chosen a path that is about nothing and they have nothing left to talk about. And they’ve been able to gridlock, to lower people’s confidence in the ability in any of us in government to do anything. Here you have a president with a Democratic majority delivering for the American people and against that contrast, they look pretty silly.

In a two-party system, the death of one party, and I would currently describe the Republican Party as a zombie party, is an event that can lead to total dysfunction. So much is being accomplished only because Democrats control Congress and the White House.

Republicans demonstrated during the Trump years when they controlled the White House and Congress that they had zero interest in governing. Their agenda included a tax cut for the wealthy and corporations, and trying to repeal the ACA. Once they got their tax cut, House and Senate Republicans stopped trying to accomplish anything.

Democrats are delivering and it is their hope that voters will reward them in both 2022 and 2024.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook