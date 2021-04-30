Another GOP Sex Criminal Goes Down As Josh Duggar Faces 40 Years In Prison For Child Porn

Republican family values hero Josh Duggar has been charged with multiple counts of possessing and receiving child pornography.

According to KNWA:



Joshua Duggar, 33, is charged by indictment with receiving and possessing child pornography.

According to court documents, Duggar allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material. Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.

….

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count. Duggar’s trial date is scheduled for Tuesday, July 6.

Josh Duggar confessed to molesting his sisters, but Mike Huckabee excused him, and a judge with ties to Huckabee ordered the previous police report of Duggar’s sexual abuse of children destroyed.

Fox News gave the Duggars a primetime special to cover up their child molestation scandal, but it backfired and ended up getting the Duggars thrown off of television.

Josh Duggar’s crimes against children have been known of for years, but one suspects it took the de-politicization of institutions by the Biden administration to some of these cases ramped up.

Josh Duggar is about to go from 19 Kids and Counting to 19 Years (in Federal Prison) and Counting.

