Biden Anticipates All K-12 Schools”Should Be” Open by the Fall

President Joe Biden said K-12 schools “should probably all be open” in the fall for in-person learning. The president’s statement comes as cases of Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to decline as a result of the national vaccine rollout.

“Based on the science and the (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), they should probably all be open. There’s not overwhelming evidence that there’s much of a transmission among these people, young people,” Biden told NBC.

Asked if he will no longer wear a mask outdoors after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks outdoors in small groups, Biden concurred with the scientific assessment and called wearing a mask a “patriotic responsibility.”

Sure, sure. But what I’m going to do though, because the likelihood of my being able to be outside and people not come up to me is not very high,” Biden responded. “So, it’s like, look you and I took our masks off when I came in because look at the distance we are. But if we were in fact sitting there talking to one another close, I’d have my mask on and I’d want you to have a mask on even though we’ve both been vaccinated.”

“So, it’s a small precaution to take that has a profound impact. It’s a patriotic responsibility for God’s sake. It’s making sure that your wife and children, in fact, they haven’t been vaccinated, making sure they’re not going to get sick,” he said. “Are we no longer going to see the president of the United States outside with a mask on?” –@craigmelvin asks President Biden pic.twitter.com/ymuvFy2GOt — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 30, 2021