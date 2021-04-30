Posted on by Jason Easley

Biden Returns $14 Billion That Trump Stole From The Military For His Wall

President Biden is returning more than $14 billion that Trump illegally stole from the military to pay for his wall.

Biden to give Trump’s stolen wall money back:

After Congress refused to give him billions of dollars for his ineffective border wall, Trump illegally took congressionally appropriated money that was supposed to be spent on building schools for kids who live on military bases to pay for his wall. Even though court after court blocked Trump from taking military funds to pay for the wall, it isn’t until the Biden presidency that the money that Trump seized is being returned to be used for its congressionally appropriated purpose.

Trump robbed the troops to pay for his wall, and Joe Biden is giving them the money back that was intended for their use.

