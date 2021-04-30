Biden Returns $14 Billion That Trump Stole From The Military For His Wall

President Biden is returning more than $14 billion that Trump illegally stole from the military to pay for his wall.

Biden to give Trump’s stolen wall money back:

NEW: The Biden administration will return $14 billion+ in military funds to the Pentagon, money seized by the Trump administration to build the border wall. They'll also cancel those contracts, repair levees in the Rio Grande Valley, and erosion near San Diego. — Ben Siegel (@bensiegel) April 30, 2021

After Congress refused to give him billions of dollars for his ineffective border wall, Trump illegally took congressionally appropriated money that was supposed to be spent on building schools for kids who live on military bases to pay for his wall. Even though court after court blocked Trump from taking military funds to pay for the wall, it isn’t until the Biden presidency that the money that Trump seized is being returned to be used for its congressionally appropriated purpose.

Trump robbed the troops to pay for his wall, and Joe Biden is giving them the money back that was intended for their use.

