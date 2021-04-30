Brian Kilmeade Erroneously Claims FBI Raid of Giuliani’s Home is Ploy to “Get at Trump”

“Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade claimed without evidence that the FBI raid of Rudy Giuliani’s home this week “shows a thirst, it seems, to get at” former President Donald Trump, whom Giuliani has often defended in his capacity as Trump’s personal attorney.

“The fact that they’ve already during the [special counsel Robert] Mueller investigation got two Trump officials––Gates and Manafort––and now they’re going for this rarely used prosecution to go, it seems, we’re just going on reports, going to The Times and The Post on Rudy Giuliani, shows a thirst, it seems, to get at Trump. It seems like they’re just trying to get to Trump. They were unsuccessful in the Mueller investigation, and I believe they’re going to try to get that through Rudy.”

Giuliani had earlier appeared on Fox News personality Tucker Carlson’s program and implied that federal agents had violated their warrant for electronic devices by declining to take devices he claimed to belong to Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

“I said, ‘Are you sure you don’t want them?’ I mean the warrant required them to take it,” Giuliani said. “And they said ‘No!’”

“They also were completely content to rely on my word that these were Hunter Biden’s hard drives. I mean, they could have been Donald Trump’s. They could have been Vladimir Putin’s. They could have been anybody’s. But they relied on me, the man who had to be raided in the morning,” he added.

Giuliani was raided as part of a federal investigation into his business dealings with Ukraine. Hunter Biden has been the target of conspiracy theories surrounding his own business dealings in Ukraine since The New York Post published emails suggesting Hunter Biden introduced his father to an executive with Burisma Holdings––a Ukrainian gas firm––in 2015. No evidence of wrongdoing has been found and The Post has been criticized for promoting falsehoods.

While in office, Trump also regularly evoked Hunter Biden’s name to draw attention away from his first impeachment, which centered on allegations he improperly sought help from Ukraine to boost his chances of re-election. and at one point even suggested that a special prosecutor should investigate him.