Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) admitted that he ignored a warning from the FBI that he was being targeted and pushed Russian propaganda anyway.

The Washington Post reported:

“Regarding reports that I received an FBI briefing warning me that I was a target of Russian disinformation, I can confirm I received such a briefing in August of 2020,” Johnson said in a statement to The Washington Post. “I asked the briefers what specific evidence they had regarding this warning, and they could not provide me anything other than the generalized warning. Without specific information, I felt the briefing was completely useless and unnecessary (since I was fully aware of the dangers of Russian disinformation).

“Because there was no substance to the briefing, and because it followed the production and leaking of a false intelligence product by Democrat leaders, I suspected that the briefing was being given to be used at some future date for the purpose that it is now being used: to offer the biased media an opportunity to falsely accuse me of being a tool of Russia despite warnings.”

Sen. Ron Johnson has been labeled a Russian asset by his fellow members of Congress and now the country knows why. Johnson knowingly and intentionally laundered Russian disinformation through the United States Senate.

The Republican Party refuses to give a potential child sex trafficker the boot from the House, so it is in character for them to do nothing about Russia Ron Johnson’s service to Putin’s motherland.

Johnson says he hasn’t decided yet whether or not to run for a third term in 2022, but Wisconsin voters should make the decision for him by stating loud and clear that Putin will not be given a seat in the US Senate.