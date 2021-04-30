Rudy Giuliani Somehow Managed to Make FBI Raid of His Own Home All About Hunter Biden

“I said, ‘Are you sure you don’t want them?’ I mean the warrant required them to take it,” Giuliani said. “And they said ‘No!’”

Giuliani implied the agents were not complying with their warrant by declining to take them.

“They also were completely content to rely on my word that these were Hunter Biden’s hard drives. I mean, they could have been Donald Trump’s. They could have been Vladimir Putin’s. They could have been anybody’s. But they relied on me, the man who had to be raided in the morning,” he said.

You can watch Giuliani’s interview below.

Conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden’s business dealings have been a favorite in conservative circles for some time.

Last year, a New York Post investigation published emails suggesting Hunter Biden introduced his father to an executive with Burisma Holdings––a Ukrainian gas firm––in 2015. The story received criticism for shaky reporting and Twitter’s attempts to block the news outlet from sharing the story received criticism from Republicans who accused the tech giant of censoring conservative voices.

50 former national intelligence officials have warned that the New York Post‘s report could be the signs of a Russian disinformation campaign that was designed to influence the outcome of the 2020 general election.

“We want to emphasize that we do not know if the emails, provided to the New York Post by President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, are genuine or not and that we do not have evidence of Russian involvement — just that our experience makes us deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case,” the officials, including former CIA directors John Brennan and Leon Panetta, wrote in a letter. “If we are right, this is Russia trying to influence how Americans vote in this election, and we believe strongly that Americans need to be aware of this.”

“Such an operation would be consistent with Russian objectives, as outlined publicly and recently by the Intelligence Community, to create political chaos in the United States and to deepen political divisions here but also to undermine the candidacy of former Vice President Biden and thereby help the candidacy of President Trump,” they observe. “For the Russians at this point, with Trump down in the polls, there is incentive for Moscow to pull out the stops to do anything possible to help Trump win and/or to weaken Biden should he win.”