Trump Says He’d Consider Running in 2024 with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as His Running Mate

In an interview with Fox Business, former President Donald Trump said he’d consider running in 2024 with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) as his running mate.

“Well, he’s a friend of mine. I endorsed Ron. And after I endorsed him, he took off like a rocket ship,” Trump said.

“He’s done a great job as governor,” he added, ignoring DeSantis’s record, much like his own, of downplaying the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic and contributing to some of the highest caseloads in the country.

“A lot of people like that — I’m just saying what I read and what you read, they love that ticket,” Trump added. “But certainly, Ron would be considered. He’s a great guy.”

DeSantis has been praised by conservatives in recent weeks for continuing to ignore coronavirus restrictions. However, earlier this week he forced to extend Florida’s coronavirus pandemic state of emergency for another 60 days.

“The impact of COVID-19 poses a continuing threat to the health, safety and welfare of the State of Florida and its residents,” his office said via executive order.

“DeSantis has remained coy about his presidential ambitions and insisted he is focused on his 2022 reelection race,” reported Politico. “Republican donors have flocked to the governor as the party seeks to navigate its post-Trump future, with DeSantis raking in more than $11.3 million since restarting his fundraising efforts in October — which were halted at the beginning of the pandemic.”