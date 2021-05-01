Reporter Kicked Out Of AZ GOP Ballot Audit After Posting Pic Of Trump Terrorist Counting Votes

A reporter from The Arizona Republic was kicked out of the GOP ballot audit after posting a picture of a Trump terrorist counting votes.

The Senate’s recount does not include any legislative races, only races Democrats have won — the race for president and U.S. Senate.

But Kern was also nominated by the Republican Party as a presidential elector and appeared on the ballot alongside then President Donald Trump’s name, along with the party’s 10 other electors.

Kern has since insisted Trump’s defeat was fraudulent and was scheduled to speak to a rally outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the day a mob stormed the building. He was photographed in the crowd but has denied any wrongdoing.

Republicans in Arizona are not counting the ballots of any races that they won. They are only recounting the ballots of the Senate and presidential races where Democrats were victorious.

The ballot audit is a sham that has been touted by Trump.

People like Anthony Kern who was at the Capitol on January 6, are also counting the ballots in the Arizona audit.

Republicans have never been able to explain their claim that the only questionable ballots came from people who voted for Democrats.

Republicans are trying to invent their own evidence that the election was stolen when it was not.

